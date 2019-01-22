Human Trafficking Prevention to Be Taught in San Diego Schools

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office will announce Tuesday funding to provide prevention and awareness training about the dangers of human trafficking to students within the San Diego Unified School District.

The human trafficking education will be available to students in every public school in San Diego County, the DA's Office said.

Human trafficking is a form of human slavery and can involve someone being forced to work as a laborer, a restaurant worker, a helper in the home or a prostitute. It affects adults and children and the threat can be either physical or psychological.

San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco are three of the ten worst child sex trafficking areas in the U.S. The large immigrant population in our state and the access to the U.S.-Mexico border draw for those looking to exploit people, officials say.

Sex trafficking survivor Jaimee Johnson was expected to be present at a news conference Tuesday held by San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

In a previous interview with NBC 7, Johnson said she was sold into prostitution and for five years amassed customers in several southern California cities by placing ads online.

Johnson is now an advocate and works to expose the horrors of sex trafficking.

“These people need to look at their daughters and look at their sisters and their wives and mothers and remember that these women are no different than that and they definitely shouldn't be used as sexual commodities or expendable products," Johnson said.

Dr. Paul Gothold, the San Diego County Superintendent of Schools and San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten were expected to attend the 10 a.m. news conference.

