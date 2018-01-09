County Impounds 2 Pit Bulls Suspected in College Area Attack - NBC 7 San Diego
County Impounds 2 Pit Bulls Suspected in College Area Attack

Witnesses helped scare away the dogs and tended to the victim's bites following the Sunday evening attack on El Cajon Boulevard

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 11:01 AM PST on Jan 9, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on the search for two dogs who seriously injured a man in his 70s.

    (Published Monday, Jan. 8, 2018)

    Two pit bulls accused of attacking a 75-year-old man as he walked near a barbershop in San Diego’s College Area have been impounded by animal services, officials confirmed Tuesday.

    The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on El Cajon Boulevard near College Avenue. Witnesses inside the barbershop were able to help the victim and scare off the dogs. The victim suffered cuts and bites to his arms and legs and is expected to recover.

    Daniel DeSousa, director of the County of San Diego Department of Animal Services, said animal services launched an investigation following the attack to find the dogs and the owners of the dogs.

    On Tuesday afternoon, DeSousa said the victim was able to positively identify the dogs as those involved in his attack.

    Ace, one of two dogs accused in the College Area attack.
    Photo credit: County of San Diego Department of Animal Services

    The investigation is ongoing; DeSousa said the dogs are now under quarantine for rabies observation. The department has started the process to declare the two dogs to be dangerous.

    No further information was immediately released including details on the owners.

