Animal Services Searching for 2 Pit Bulls That Attacked, Seriously Injured 75-Year-Old Man

The man walks in the area every night, fire crews told NBC 7

By Brie Stimson

Published at 9:06 PM PST on Jan 7, 2018 | Updated 51 minutes ago

    NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on the search for two dogs who seriously injured a man in his 70s.

    The County of San Diego Department of Animal Services (SDDAC) is looking for two pit bulls that attacked and seriously injured a 75-year-old man who was taking a walk on El Cajon Boulevard near College Avenue Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m.

    The man was walking near a barber shop when he was attacked, and people inside the shop got the dogs to leave and wrapped the man’s injuries with towels.

    He was rushed to the hospital with cuts and bite marks on his arms and legs.

    If found, the dogs will be quarantined for 11 days.

    SDDAC is investigating. There is no description of the dogs at this time. 

    The man is expected to survive. 


