NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on the search for two dogs who seriously injured a man in his 70s.

Dogs Attack Man in His 70s in Rolando

The County of San Diego Department of Animal Services (SDDAC) is looking for two pit bulls that attacked and seriously injured a 75-year-old man who was taking a walk on El Cajon Boulevard near College Avenue Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m.

The man was walking near a barber shop when he was attacked, and people inside the shop got the dogs to leave and wrapped the man’s injuries with towels.

He was rushed to the hospital with cuts and bite marks on his arms and legs.

If found, the dogs will be quarantined for 11 days.

SDDAC is investigating. There is no description of the dogs at this time.

The man is expected to survive.



