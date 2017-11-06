NBC 7's Rory Devine reports on an San Diego event that named November 6 as Las Vegas Unsung Heroes Recognition Day. (Published 3 hours ago)

The San Diego City Council honored the "unsung heroes" who helped other victims during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert on Oct. 1--the already planned proclamation came on the heels of another mass shooting at a Texas church Sunday.

On Monday, the council held a moment of silence for the victims of the deadly shooting inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. The gunman shot and killed 26 people and injured 20 others.

They also honored five people, including officers and firefighters who ran to help other victims when a gunman began shooting at concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino.

But the irony of the timing of the proclamation was not lost on many who attended, including San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

"It just seems like not a week goes by and we're not having a moment of silence because of some other shooting. It does take all of us," Zimmerman said.

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 were injured in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

San Diego Police Officer Tom McGrath and his wife Tiffany first helped a young woman who was hurt during the shooting. Then they helped several people climb over a fence.

When the couple became separated, Officer McGrath continued to help others by applying tourniquets to victims injured in the gunfire.

"It was a crazy day," McGrath said. "But I want to say thank you. I appreciate the recognition. I'm deeply humbled."

SDPD Officer Max Verduzco was attending the concert when the shooting began. He also jumped into action, pushing back a fence to help the crowd escape.

"I just hope all those in attendance are healing well, both physically and psychologically, and all of the families affected by this. Thank you for the honor," Verduzco said.

Former Marine Taylor Winston and his friend, Jenn Lewis, found a truck with the keys inside and used it to rush those injured to the hospital.

He said whenever he heard about the deadly shooting in Texas, he was flooded with emotions, adding that the experience in Las Vegas changed him.

Winston said he doesn't worry so much about the small things and is more passionate than ever to bring positivity to others.

Lewis was also among those honored Monday but was unable to attend the proclamation.

