San Diego Announces Deal With Verizon to Prep for 5G Wireless System

A multi-million dollar deal between San Diego and Verizon will lay the groundwork for 5G technology, the mayor announced Monday.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilmember Chris Cate and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit joined Verizon executives to discuss a partnership that will expand Smart City capabilities.

Faulconer said the expansion would be at no additional cost to taxpayers while mentioning that permit times will be reduced to allow Verizon to install technology faster.

“We can’t yet announce 5G for San Diego but [this deal] will build the foundation for a 5G network here,” Verizon Senior Vice President of Engineering Ed Chan said.

Verizon first launched its "5G Home" service in certain areas of Houston, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Indianapolis in October.

Then, just last week, the company rolled out its 5G wireless network in Chicago and Minneapolis. Residents in those market with a compatible phone could download movies in seconds instead of minutes, according to Verizon.

One model phone works with the network currently with another model phone expected to be released later this quarter, CNBC reports.

The company estimates 5G will deliver speeds approximately 20 times faster than what is possible with a 4G system.

To put it in perspective, 2G allowed us to send text messages, 3G connected us to the Internet, 4G made that practice faster. Developers say 5G will change our world.

NBC 7 reported on the technology for 5G being developed by Qualcomm in 2016.