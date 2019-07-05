San Diegans React To 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near Ridgecrest

A car drives past a crack in the road on Highway 178, south of Trona, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit in Ridgecrest, California, on July 4, 2019. Southern California was rocked by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake Thursday morning, the US Geological Survey said, with authorities warning that the temblor, the largest in two decades.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Ridgecrest, California, Friday, rattling residents in southern California.

The quake happened near Ridgecrest in Kern County, the same location where a 6.4 quake happened on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shake was felt as far east as Phoenix, Arizona.

Others took to social media moments after the quake to describe the shaking.

I’m at my parents house in the L.A. area, we just felt a strong aftershock. #Ridgecrestquake#NBC7pic.twitter.com/o6k9cfqgmb — Erika Cervantes (@Erika3Cervantes) July 6, 2019

Our NBC 7 reporter Erika Cervantes said she was at her parents house in L.A. when she felt the shaking.

NBC 4 Los Angeles reporter Jonathan Gonzalez, took video of a sign moving during the shaking.

"It felt so strong here in Murrieta. Made me nauseous, it lasted so long," said Facebook commenter Cristina Bon.

I know you felt that one. Felt like 30 seconds or more. Signs still shaking in Burbank. @NBCLA Early reports indicate a 7.1 in Palm Springs. pic.twitter.com/j7oGNsyeK1 — Jonathan Gonzalez (@JonathanNBCLA) July 6, 2019

A magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck near Guadalup Victoria, Mexico, about 45 miles south of Calexico, California, on Easter Sunday in 2010.

The jolt shifted the Earth's crust near the epicenter about 10 feet, according to radar images and data collected by researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Calexico was the U.S. area hardest hit by the earthquake. No injuries were reported but some buildings suffered broken windows and cracked masonry.

