Mariners only need one big inning to sweep slumping Padres

The Padres will not be able to win the Vedder Cup in 2025. But, there is a way to not lose it. They'll just have to do to the Mariners what Seattle did to them: sweep Seattle in their own ballpark.

The Mariners took the series finale 6-1, finishing a sweep in San Diego where they held the Friars to three total runs. The Padres got their lone tally on Sunday on the first batter of the game thanks to a Fernando Tatis Jr. leadoff home run. After that, they could not figure out how to get to Seattle starter Bryan Woo, who allowed just four more hits (all singles) and struck out five in 7.0 innings.

On the other side, Michael King got off to a great start. King cruised through the first three innings and got the first two outs of the 4th without allowing a hit. Then all heck broke loose.

Randy Arozarena launched a solo homer to left, Rowdy Tellez hit a double off the left field wall, Mitch Garver reached on an infield single, Leody Taveras hit a ground-rule double that one-hopped into the right field seats, and Miles Mastrobuoni hit a soft liner that glanced off King's glove for an infield single.

Five straight hits led to three runs and it was all Seattle needed, although the home team did try to make it interesting late. Once Woo was gone the Padres tried to mount a rally against Carlos Vegas. Jose Iglesias and Elias Diaz singled to lead off the 8th inning. However, the biggest issue for the Padres during the series was getting hits in big spots.

Tatis Jr. grounded into a double play and Luis Arraez flew out to centerfield to end the threat. For the series, San Diego was a frustrating 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position. In the 9th inning any thoughts of a miracle late walkoff rally were dashed when Yuki Matsui came on and walked the first three batters he faced. Credit to Alek Jacob, did about as well as possible to limit the damage. Jacob allowed a bloop single and got three fly ball outs that turned into a pair of Seattle runs.

The Padres will have their chance to even the Vedder Cup in late August but first they head out on a six-game road trip through Toronto and Atlanta that starts on Tuesday up in Canada.