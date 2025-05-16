US-Mexico Border

3 people stuck in tube near US-Mexico Border, Cal Fire says

Cal-Fire-generic-081619
Telemundo 20

Rescue crews have responded to an area near Otay Mesa where three people were reportedly stuck in a tube.

Cal Fire San Diego said their crews responded to an area called Tin Canyon for a call that came in around 7:50 a.m.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was not immediately clear how the individuals came to be stuck in the tube. Cal Fire San Diego said they were collaborating with U.S. Border Patrol but it was not yet known whether the individuals may have been trying to cross into the U.S. illegally.

NBC 7 has reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for more information.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico Border
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us