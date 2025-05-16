3 people stuck in tube near US-Mexico Border, Cal Fire says

Rescue crews have responded to an area near Otay Mesa where three people were reportedly stuck in a tube.

Cal Fire San Diego said their crews responded to an area called Tin Canyon for a call that came in around 7:50 a.m.

It was not immediately clear how the individuals came to be stuck in the tube. Cal Fire San Diego said they were collaborating with U.S. Border Patrol but it was not yet known whether the individuals may have been trying to cross into the U.S. illegally.

NBC 7 has reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.