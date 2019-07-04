San Diegans Feel LA Area's Magnitude-6.4 Earthquake

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit east of Bakersfield, California Thursday, rattling residents as far south as Imperial Beach this Fourth of July.

San Diegans took to social media moments after the quake struck at about 10:30 a.m. to describe the shaking.

"At work, downtown SD, on the 4th floor, the whole building shook!" Facebook commenter Susan Fleming said.

Melanie Peter said she also felt the quake downtown. "Swaying on the 26th floor downtown was NOT FUN. Definitely felt it!," she said.

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Ridgecrest

A 6.4 earthquake shook Southern California on the Fourth of July.

"Definitely felt it in National City, everything shook in my office," Leeann Johnson commented.

"Rockin' and rollin' here in Oceanside," Serena Reid said.

Others described feeling the temblor in Escondido, Pine Valley, Oceanside, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and Imperial Beach.

The earthquake was centered in Searles Valley, near the high desert town of Ridgecrest.

