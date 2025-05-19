Fire knocked down in East Village commercial building

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews Sunday knocked down a blaze in a commercial building in an East Village neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday at 101 16th St. There were no reported injuries or any need to evacuate nearby residents, according to the SDFD.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It was unclear how the fire started or how much of the property was damaged.

Thirty personnel were sent to put the fire out, aided by personnel from the city of Coronado, authorities said.