East Village

Fire knocked down in East Village commercial building

The fire was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday at 101 16th St. There were no reported injuries or any need to evacuate nearby residents, according to the SDFD.

By City News Service

Generic image of San Diego Fire and Rescue truck from and unknown date and time.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews Sunday knocked down a blaze in a commercial building in an East Village neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday at 101 16th St. There were no reported injuries or any need to evacuate nearby residents, according to the SDFD.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was unclear how the fire started or how much of the property was damaged.

Thirty personnel were sent to put the fire out, aided by personnel from the city of Coronado, authorities said.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

East VillageSan Diego Fire-Rescue Department
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us