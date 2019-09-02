Couple Sitting On Couch Hit When SUV Plows Through Apartment Wall

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on the gaping hole left in one apartment by an SUV.

A La Mesa couple had their movie interrupted when an SUV plowed into their ground-floor apartment unit on Memorial Day.

The SUV was towed away, but a gaping hole was left in the wall of the unit on Bari Court off Severin Drive.

The resident told NBC 7 he was sitting on his couch with his wife when the SUV broke through the wall. He heard a loud boom and the next thing he knew they were being pushed across their living room.

He said it seemed as if the driver was able to hit the brakes because she only hit the couch hard enough to move it a few feet.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A woman who was visiting a friend in the unit above told NBC 7 she thought the ruckus was nature's doing.

"It felt more like an earthquake," she said. "It was one loud, single, giant boom. I thought earthquake or thunder."

City engineers are inspecting the damage in order to determine if the building is still safe to live in.

No other information was available.

