SDSU West Mission Valley Stadium Initiative San Diego

Supporters of the San Diego State University West initiative plan to submit more than 100,000 petition signatures to the Registrar of Voters Tuesday.

Two months ago the school outlined their vision of the Mission Valley site which includes a campus expansion as well as a new sports stadium.

The group needs 71,000 valid signatures to get the initiative onto the ballot.

The signatures will need to be verified by the San Diego County Registrar’s Office.

The initiative, fully titled the SDSU West Campus Research Center, Stadium and River Park Initiative, aims to transform the current site of SDCCU Stadium into a campus with apartments, classrooms and a football stadium.

SDSU President Sally Roush said the project would be funded by a public and private partnership. The only bond financing could be to build the stadium.

The project would be developed in phases with the initial phase being the river park, a community park and a football stadium that could house a professional team. The plan includes 95,000 square feet of retail space and two hotels and could potentially include a campus innovation center and a housing site.



The San Diego City Council can either approve the measure outright or send it to a ballot in November.

If SDSU West makes it to the ballot, it would compete with the "Soccer City" plan.

The city council voted 8-0 earlier this year to send the SoccerCity initiative to the ballot next year, denying their bid for a special election this year.

Soccer City also calls for redevelopment of the Mission Valley site into housing, hotels, retail space, a river park and a soccer stadium. The group behind the initiative hopes to bring a Major League Soccer team to San Diego.