The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) is investigating a now neutralized shooting threat to employees at the County Administration Center.

The SDSO said it was alerted to a potential threat made by a former county employee against unknown staff within the center Friday afternoon.

The subject of the potential threat was identified and interviewed, and SDSO detectives "took appropriate action to minimize the threat," a statement from the department read in part.



An email alert was sent to all county employees at around 3:09 p.m. advising them of the threat.

The letter said that the Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office are "working closely on every legal means possible to prevent this individual from accessing County facilities."

The center said additional security will be in place effective Monday, and other additional security measures may be present at other county facilities.

No other information was available.

