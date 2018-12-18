Deputy Bitten in Arm By Gas Station Store Clerk: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
Deputy Bitten in Arm By Gas Station Store Clerk: SDSO

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies

    A deputy was bitten by a store clerk at a Spring Valley convenience store late Monday while detaining the suspect for being under the influence of drugs, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

    The deputy was responding to a call reporting that an ARCO store clerk, identified as 23-year-old Layth Mohammed, was chasing a customer with a knife near the intersection of Bancroft Drive and Campo road at about 10 p.m., SDSO said. 

    Mohammed was suspected of being under the influence of drugs and was detained.

    While being placed under arrest, the store clerk lunged at the deputy and began fighting with him, at one point biting him in the forearm, and attempted to wrestle his gun away, SDSO said. 

    The deputy, who has not been identified, forced Mohammed to the ground and held him until other deputies came to help.

    The sheriff's department said the suspect was treated for minor cuts to his face before being transported to San Diego Central Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer.

    The bite was looked at by a medical facility. The deputy was also treated for minor cuts to his elbows and knees, SDSO said.   

    No other information was available.

