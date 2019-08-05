SDPD Sgt. Accused of Soliciting Minor for Sex Didn't Show at Arraignment

San Diego Chief of Police David Nisleit is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday evening after a sergeant who was arrested last month for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor failed to show up for his arraignment.

SDPD Sgt. Joseph Ruvido, 49, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday but did not appear. A bench warrant was issued and a follow-up investigation was launched to find out why.

More than a dozen officers, including SWAT personnel, armed with rifles, shields and a battery ram were sent to his Carmel Valley home at around 4 p.m. for a welfare check. Cameras and other devices were used to try and determine if Ruvido was inside before officers broke down the front door.

A neighbor told NBC 7 that the front door of Ruvido's third-floor unit was strung with crime tape and was being guarded by multiple officers.

SDPD Sergeant Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting a Minor with Sex

A San Diego Police Sergeant was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published Saturday, July 27, 2019)

Following the search an investigator told NBC 7 that Chief Nisleit would be holding a news conference later in the evening. No other details were provided.

Ruvido was charged with one felony count of soliciting a minor for sex. SDPD Chief of Police David Nisleit held a news conference following the arrest, and called it “very embarrassing” for the department and all of law enforcement.

“Today, I stand here as a very disappointed and embarrassed police chief who has to announce the arrest of one of our own,” said Nisleit. “Police officers should and must be held to a higher standard, both on-duty and off-duty.”

Officers received a tip from Crime Stoppers and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force Wednesday about “individuals soliciting sex with minors.” While investigating the claim, SDPD discovered one of the alleged suspects was Ruvido.

“We had a member of this department do something that is reprehensible,” Nisleit said.

The police chief did not comment on the other reported suspects in this case.

“We wear this badge with a lot of pride,” Nisleit said. “And so, when we have a member go out and tarnish that badge, it hurts us all.”

At 9 p.m. on July 26, officers arrested Ruvido without incident at his Carmel Valley home, SDPD said. The department also served a search warrant at that time.

“Immediately after his arrest, I took steps to remove Sgt. Ruvido’s police powers, and he has been suspended from duty without pay,” said Nisleit.

Ruvido posted bail July 27. SDPD investigation of the case is ongoing.

Ruvido served SDPD for 21 years and was a patrol sergeant for the eastern division before being assigned to the Watch Commander’s Office "a year or so" ago.

According to SDPD’s Facebook page, Ruvido was highlighted in 2016 for his service in the U.S. Navy for eight years. He was deployed in the “first Gulf War (Desert Shield & Desert Storm) with the 1st Marine Division 1st Tank Battalion from 1990-1991,” the post said.

Anyone with information or believes they were a possible victim of Ruvido is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2480.