SDPD Makes Arrest in Killing of City Heights Mother

San Diego police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a woman found dead by her daughter inside her home in Colina Del Sol.

SDPD Acting Lt. Chris Tivanian said Roun Choeun, 53, suffered traumatic injuries to her upper body at her home in the 4000 block of Estrella Avenue on Thursday, April 18.

According to investigators, it was Choeun’s own adult daughter who discovered her mother’s body at around 8 p.m. that night. The daughter told police she had been trying to call her mom but grew worried after she couldn’t reach her.

The daughter went to the mom’s home to check on her. Inside, police said the daughter discovered her mother injured and unconscious. She called 911.

Colina Del Sol Homicide Investigation

Colina Del Sol (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

When officers arrived at the home three minutes later, Tivanian said Choeun was declared dead at the scene. Police have not yet specified the nature of Choeun’s injuries.

A week after Choeun was found dead, SDPD announced officers had arrested a suspect. He was identified as 57-year-old Rin Mai.

Police did not describe the relationship between Mai and Choeun. Mai has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The day after Choeun was found, her neighbors told NBC 7 she lived at the home on Estrella Avenue with a man, either her boyfriend or husband. Neighbors said Choeun babysat her grandchild during the day and also collected cans around the area to make ends meet. The couple was described as quiet, and neighbors said they mostly kept to themselves.