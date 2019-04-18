San Diego police officers were called to Colina Del Sol Thursday for the report of a body found inside a home.

Officers arrived to the home on Estrella Avenue just after 8 p.m.

After the initial investigation, they called for homicide investigators to look into the details surrounding the person's death.

No other information has been released.

The neighborhood is located north of University Avenue and east of Euclid Avenue, less than a mile west of the Colina Park Golf Course.

Check back for updates on this developing story.