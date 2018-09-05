SDPD Looking for Suspect Who Attacked Tourist in the Gaslamp

Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a violent assault suspect who attacked a male tourist last month in the Gaslamp District.

SDPD said a man visiting from Europe was attacked on the 5th Avenue between Market and G Street between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Saturday, August 11.

The victim was speaking to a group of people on the sidewalk when the suspect approached him and punched him in the face several times. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect continued hitting him before eventually fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim sustained severe injuries, including a sinus fracture, several broken teeth and facial injuries that require surgery.

Witnesses told police they believed some people nearby recorded the assault on their cell phones.

According to SDPD, the victim and the suspect may have both been inside the American Junkie restaurant prior to the assault.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 20 years old, standing 5 feet 10 to feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Police say he may have been with a female who saw the fight.

Police say the victim is offering a $9,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s Central Division at (619) 744-9527 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online at

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in rewards for information leading to an arrest.