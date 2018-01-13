A woman who called 911 to report her husband was unresponsive on the floor of their downtown San Diego apartment is now suspected in his death, authorities said.

The woman called the San Diego Police Department at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to report her husband was not awake or breathing and she believed he was dead, SDPD Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Police found the man wounds to his upper-body in their apartment at the Peachtree Inn on F Street. The circumstances surrounding his death were still being investigated.

According to police, the woman said she and her husband had a physical fight Friday night.

She was later arrested as the sole suspect in the case.

“She is the only suspect in this case, however, we’re early on in this investigation we’re not quite sure how the whole thing transpired,” Lt. Griffin said.

Detectives were working Saturday to obtain a search warrant to investigate the room, which is located on the third floor of the residential hotel.

The woman is in her 50s and the man was in his 60s. Police are not releasing the victim's name, pending notification of family.