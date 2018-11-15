Alleged Pickaxe Attack Sends Police to La Jolla Home

Police surrounded a home on Ellentown Drive in La Jolla Thursday after a man allegedly attacked a woman with a pickaxe.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officer Billy Hernandez said the alleged domestic violence incident happened at a home in the 2500 block of Ellentown Drive. Throughout the 11 a.m. hour, officers could be seen surrounding the home, trying to contact the suspect.

Hernandez said, at this point, the status of the suspect and victim's relationship is unclear. The woman declined medical help.

As of 12:10 p.m., Hernandez said officers remained at the scene waiting for the suspect to surrender.

