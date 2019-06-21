Man Burns Himself in Valencia Park, Bomb Squad and Hazmat at Scene - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Burns Himself in Valencia Park, Bomb Squad and Hazmat at Scene

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 7

    A man has burned himself with gunpowder in Valencia Park prompting hazmat and bomb squad at the scene, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirms.

    The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Valencia Parkway, officials said.

    Hazardous materials officials and bomb squad are at the scene assisting SDFD, San Diego Police Officer, Robert Heims confirms.

    No other information was available.

