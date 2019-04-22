Road Rage Suspect Smashes Man's Face and Car on Olympic Parkway

NBC 7's Allison Ash spoke to the victim of an apparent road rage incident who was left unconscious on the side of the road after another driver punched him. (Published 11 minutes ago)

An apparent road rage hit-and-run and assault along one of Chula Vista’s busiest thoroughfares left the victim unconscious in the bushes, but it wasn't spotted by any witnesses.

The crash happened Saturday night on Olympic Parkway where speeding is so prevalent that NBC 7 reporter Allison Ash and her photographer decided to present the story from the police station rather than the side of the road.

Even though Olympic was full of cars at the time of the crash, no one stopped to help the victim or to tell police what they saw.

Sam, who wished to protect his identity because his attacker is still out there, says the cost of repairing his precious Audi A4 sedan is the least of punishments his assaulter should face.

Sam says he was driving west on Olympic when a blue Ford Mustang cut him off. He laid on the horn, which may have made matters worse.

“He was giving me gang signals and flipping me off, cussing at me, and he told me to pull over. I wasn't gonna pull over, I acted like I was gonna pull over and I kept going,” Sam said.

Sam sped off, but the Mustang followed. And when Sam had to brake for another car, the mustang rear-ended him. Sam pulled over expecting to exchange insurance information with the disgruntled driver, but was given something else – a blow to the face that left him unconscious for a moment.

“When I came to, I noticed he was on the top of my trunk and he knocked out my window and it was bashed after he jumped, and he went over to my side mirror and he bashed out my side mirror,” Sam said.

He says he saw a female passenger in jump in the driver's seat and whisk away his attacker. He wasn't able to get a license plate number.

He suffered a concussion and a split lip, but he’s also bent out of shape about his ride.

"He needs to go to jail. Face the consequences, at least pay for my car,” Sam said. "The car's fully built and I put over $20,000 into the motor itself.”

Sam described his attackers as a man in his 20’s standing at about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds

If police find the suspect, he could face charges of assault, battery, vandalism and hit and run.