Rep. Duncan Hunter, Margaret Hunter Due in Court

Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife will appear at the federal courthouse Thursday for alleged misuse of funds. NBC 7's Dave Summers is downtown with more. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018)

U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, are due in U.S. District Court Tuesday for a motion-setting hearing on charges that the pair misused more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses.

The last time the Hunters appeared in court, the pair pleaded not guilty to charges alleging they illegally used funds to finance family trips to Italy and Hawaii, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.

The 48-page indictment said they attempted to conceal the eight years of spending in federal records, while their household budget was awash in red ink.

Just as they had done when the Hunters first appeared in court on August 23, protesters with signs that read "Crooked Hunter" awaited their arrival outside the Southern District of California courthouse in San Diego.

The crowd of protesters and reporters followed the congressman as he made his way inside.

Last time, Margaret Hunter, who was at a time the congressman's campaign manager, arrived to court separately from her husband, and with her own attorney.

In court, the couple sat four seats apart.

The day after the Hunters were indicted, Rep. Duncan Hunter appeared to blame his wife for any misappropriation of funds but later told NBC 7 that he wants prosecutors to leave his wife alone, contradicting his previous remarks.

"My message to the U.S. attorney here is let's get this in court," Hunter said last Tuesday. "Leave my wife out of it, we know they're not after her they're after me. They want to flip the seat, so let's go to court let's have a trial and everybody will see everything."

Duncan Hunter and his attorney have maintained that the charges against him are politically motivated and that he looks forward to fighting the charges in court.

He was among the earliest Republican members of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump and has in interviews compared himself to the president, saying "this is the new Department of Justice. This is the Democrats’ arm of law enforcement."

“It will be good to expose the leftists that are in the U.S. right now that have brought all this on for political reasons,” Hunter reiterated, telling NBC 7 the charges against him are false.

Margaret Hunter has yet to speak publicly about the charges.

