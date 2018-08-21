Tens of thousands of dollars in Congressman Hunter's campaign funds are still in question in the grand jury's investigation into its possible misuse, according to Politico. NBC 7's Gene Cubbison on what it means for the East County congressman. (Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-50th District), of San Diego, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he and his wife converted more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses and filed false campaign finance records with the Federal Election Commission.

Hunter's wife, Margaret E. Hunter, was indicted on the same charges.

The indictment details instances from 2009 until 2016 in which the Hunters illegally used campaign money to pay for personal expenses, including a family vacation to Italy, Hawaii, school tuition, dental work, theater tickets and even airfare for a pet rabbit.

To conceal their personal spending, the Hunters mischaracterized the purchases in FEC filings as “campaign travel,” “dinner with volunteers/contributors,” “toy drives,” “teacher/parent and supporter events,” “gift cards” for charitable donations, and “gift basket items,” among other false descriptions. Family dental bills paid with campaign funds were characterized as a charitable contribution to “Smiles for Life.” Theater tickets were mischaracterized as “holiday gift certificates.”

A spokesperson for Hunter told NBC News in part: "Congressman Hunter believes this action is purely politically motivated."

Hunter represents the 50th District and is currently running for reelection.

Aug. 10 was the deadline for changes on the November ballot, according to the Registrar of Voters, and Hunter will remain on the ballot at least for now. He is unable to withdraw and no one else can add their name, the registrar added.

Hunter won June's primary election by double digits and will face Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in the general election.

Hunter represents a district that has been red for decades. In fact, it has been a Hunter district for decades. Before Hunter was elected in 2009, his father Duncan Hunter, Sr. served the district for 14 terms starting in 1981.



