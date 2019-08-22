Brush Fire Reported Near La Jolla Reservation

A brush fire has been reported in the area near the La Jolla Reservation along State Route 76 and Red Gate Road.

The fire, named the Red Gate Fire by Cal Fire, had scorched 5 acres by 1:10 p.m. and was burning in light, flashy fuels, officials said.

As of 1:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials said that firefighters were making progress and the fire activity had decreased.

Traffic was being diverted around a road closure at SR-76 and Valley Center Road and SR-76 and La Jolla campgrounds, San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Cal Fire crews are flying a C-130 in the area according to flight tracking software. The aircraft is in the area training crews who are based in Ramona.

No other information was available.

