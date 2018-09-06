Victim's Wife: Neighbor Angry Over Decision Not to Lend Car

Harold "Forrest" Lowe (L) is accused of killing Richard "Dale" Munsinger in the victim's garage.

A Rancho Bernardo man accused of stabbing and killing his neighbor argued over borrowing the victim’s car the year before the killing.

Richard “Dale” Munsinger, 72, was found unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds at his home on High Park Lane on March 29.

Munsinger’s neighbor, Howard “Forrest” Lowe, was arrested by San Diego police in connection with the stabbing.

"They were friends," Munsinger’s wife testified in a pretrial hearing on Thursday. "He used to help with a lot of jobs."

Suspect, Victim in Rancho Penasquitos Stabbing Were Neighbors

She added that the couple paid Lowe for the work.

Lowe stopped doing odd jobs for the couple in December 2016. Lowe he had cut off his finger while working in the Munsinger’s garage.

Two months later, Munsinger told Lowe he could no longer use the couple’s spare car because he had damaged the vehicle.

Lowe had been using the car since the fall of 2015, the widow testified, and she said the decision angered the defendant.

Fabian Ramirez, 22, was working at another home on High Park Drive on the day of the stabbing.

He testified that Lowe walked across the street and pulled something dark out of his pocket while heading toward Munsinger's garage.

Then, he saw Lowe on top of the victim hitting him with a stabbing motion.

Under cross-examination, another man who was working near the crime scene testified the defendant told him he was raped by the victim.

He looked into our vehicle and said 'He raped me,'" said restoration technician Thomas Sandoval.

Thursday's hearing will determine whether Lowe will be bound over for trial on charges of murder.

Munsinger's widow testified she never witnessed Lowe being violent toward her husband.