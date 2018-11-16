Racist Hate Speech Found on Campus at Mira Costa College

Mira Costa College has increased security and police patrols after administrators were made aware of a racist threat found in a men's bathroom.

College spokesperson Kristen Huyck said the threat was a form of hate speech aimed at African Americans. It was found on Thursday and is believed to be an imminent threat to the student body, according to Huyck.

Huyck said that white supremacy-related stickers and posters were placed in several spots around campus last week.

"Our neighbors in higher education have also experienced this," Huyck said.

Huyck said the school is working with local law enforcement to investigate the threat and to communicate with students and staff.

A police bulletin went out to the school community describing the threat. It also asked anyone with information to come forward.

"We have had so much, like stuff going on, not just on this campus but just like around the world that it just needs to stop. It makes me so upset," student Katie Minney.

Huyck said police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

Mira Costa College Police is handling the investigation and the increased patrols. The Oceanside Police Department and the FBI have both been made aware of the threat, Huyck said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.