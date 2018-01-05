Missing Surfer Found Unconscious in Point Loma, Dies on Dock

A missing surfer found unconscious in Point Loma early Friday died as paramedics tried to save his life on a dock.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) lifeguards launched a search by boat and air at around 6 a.m., canvassing the beach and waters along Lomaland Drive near Point Loma Nazarene University.
About 50 minutes later, as the sun came up, lifeguards found the surfer unconscious in the water.
They pulled him onto nearby cliffs and began giving him CPR. The surfer was then rushed by boat to a dock where paramedics were waiting to treat him.
Shortly thereafter, the surfer was declared dead on the dock.
No other information was available.
