OLY-SD

Pedestrian Struck Near Torrey Pines High School in Carmel Valley

By Christina Bravo

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    Police are investigating a crash in Carmel Valley that left a pedestrian with possible major injuries Wednesday night.

    The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Carmel Country and Del Mar Heights roads sometime before 5:30 p.m., San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officials said. The intersection is just west of Torrey Pines High School.

    The pedestrian suffered possible major injuries but the type of injuries were not made available. 

    No details were given on the cause of the crash or the status of the driver.

    The intersection of Carmel Country and Del Mar Heights roads was shut down at about 6:20 p.m. so that police could investigate. The closure was expected to last for at least one hour. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

