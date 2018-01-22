Hit and Run Leaves Pedestrian Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries - NBC 7 San Diego
Hit and Run Leaves Pedestrian Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries

Officers are blocking off traffic on Hancock Street while they investigate

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    A driver hit a pedestrian in Mission Hills and didn't stop, leaving the victim hospitalized and San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers searching for leads.

    Two pedestrians were walking home from work on the 1800 block of Hancock Street just after 7:30 p.m. when a car struck one of the pedestrians and continued driving, SDPD said.

    The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, including bleeding to his brain, facial injuries and lacerations. The second pedestrian was not hit and was talking with police.

    Officers on scene blocked off traffic while they investigated the crash.

    The suspect vehicle is light colored, possibly an SUV, with possible damage to the driver's side headlight, according to SDPD. It was last seen driving eastbound on Washington Avenue.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

