Parolee Crashes Into Car Wash After Looping 15-Minute Chase: Police

A parolee was arrested Sunday morning after a looping, 15-minute chase through Escondido streets that ended when he crashed into the side of a car wash, police said.

Escondido Police Department (EPD) officers saw a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, with reportedly stolen plates, near the intersection of W. Washington Avenue and Ash Street just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

They tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Donald Morrow, took off, police said.

The sedan made loops around the city for nearly 15 minutes. About halfway through the chase, a woman passenger bailed out of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued speeding through city streets, only coming to a stop after crashing into the side of The Green Roof Car Wash at Centre City Parkway and W. 9th Ave.

Morrow bailed from the Impala and ran for about a block before officers caught up with him and took him into custody on charges of auto theft, felony evasion and possession of a controlled substance, EPD said.

He was out on parole for a prior charge of assault on an officer.

Morrow’s passenger was not arrested.