OnFriar Podcast: Staying Positive About the Padres

SAN DIEGO, CA - MARCH 29: General Manager of the San Diego Padres A.J. Preller talks to the media on Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers at PETCO Park on March 29, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

We've spent plenty of time agonizing over the Padres miserable finish to the season, maybe it's time to take an optimistic look at the club.

We found just the guy for the job. With Derek Togerson on the 10-Day Injured List, NBC 7 Morning Anchor Greg Bledsoe stepped in to share his sunny outlook on the squad.

Greg told Darnay about what it's like to have a view inside Petco Park from home. They also discussed what they saw and heard from top prospects at the Don Welke On Deck Classic. Plus, Greg's perspective on the managerial search.

They also talked about 'Today in San Diego', the daily podcast from the NBC 7 Morning Team.

Plus - there's more and more news on the Padres' hunt for a new skipper. What are the latest updates? Darnay fills you in.

