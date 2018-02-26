A man was killed in a hit-and-run near the Old Town area Saturday morning. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018)

Man Killed in I-5 Hit-and-Run Near Old Town

A UC San Diego died Saturday, the victim of a hit-and-run collision in Old Town, NBC 7 has confirmed.

Andres Perkins, 21, was struck along southbound I-5 about a mile away from Lindbergh Field just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The Menifee man was hoping to go to medical school after graduation from UC San Diego. Now his family is planning his funeral.

California Highway Patrol officers determined Perkins was the victim of a hit-and-run while attempting to cross the freeway on foot.

Near the victim, CHP officers found a license plate they believe belongs to a 2004 Honda Accord – possibly from the car that hit the victim. Investigators said the suspect vehicle likely sustained front-end and windshield damage in the collision.

A short time later, investigators found an abandoned car at a Shell gas station in the 2500 block of Pacific Highway.

CHP believes the driver exited the freeway and drove to the gas station where the suspect abandoned the car and took off.

The car was impounded as evidence but no arrests were made in the case.

Southbound I-5 near Old Town Avenue was temporarily closed during the hit-and-run investigation but had reopened by 6:15 a.m.

The Perkins family is coping with this terrible loss.

They have set up an online fundraising page to help with memorial expenses.