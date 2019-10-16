The brush fire reported in City Heights managed to burn up to an acre. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Officials responded to a vegetation fire reported in a canyon in City Heights, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 1:18 p.m. near 3205 42nd Street. By 1:52 p.m., the fire was put out. The fire, dubbed Thorn Fire by officials, grew to be a quarter to one acre in size.

"As soon as I was rushing over there a cop stopped me and he’s like, ‘oh, you know what, the fire is out. Relax. Don’t worry,'"said Alexis Flores, whose house was near the fire. "It’s a little scary, you know. A fire right behind your backyard, it’s pretty scary."

No evacuation orders were given but officials did ask for precautionary evacuations, said Monica Muñoz with SDFD.

Crews will remain on the scene to mop up, no homes were damaged, said SDFD.

The Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) was called on to the scene.

San Diego Fire-Rescue, Poway Fire Department, National City Fire Department, and Heartland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.