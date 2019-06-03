Shooting Involving Border Patrol Agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry - NBC 7 San Diego
Shooting Involving BP Agents at Border
Shooting Involving Border Patrol Agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Shooting Involving Border Patrol Agents at San Ysidro Port of Entry
    NBC 7

    Multiple agencies are responding to a shooting involving Border Patrol agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

    The report came in around 7 p.m.

    SDPD and other agencies are assisting.

    It is unknown if agents were being shot at or if agents shot someone.

    Secretary of Public security of Tijuana, Marco Sotomayor, tweeted at 8 p.m. saying that CBP had closed all lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, while more information was being gathered.

    As of 8:20 p.m. Sotomayor tweeted that all lanes have reopened.

    No other information was available.

