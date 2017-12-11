Oceanside Man Heads to Prison for Jogger's Death

An Oceanside man was sentenced to prison Friday for driving an SUV that struck and killed a jogger on a Vista street in June.

Abraham Juarez Perea will spend 7 years, 8 months in prison for the June 2 collision that killed Nanglee Vang.

Perea pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter and other charges in connection Vang's death.

Perea, 24, lost control of his SUV near South Melrose and Shadowridge drives.

The SUV hopped a curb, plowing into a couple out for a jog.

Nanglee, 40, a beloved stay-at-home father of five, was killed one day shy of his birthday.

According to the victim's family, in those terrifying moments when Perea's SUV was heading for the couple, Nanglee pushed his wife out of the way, taking the deadly brunt of the impact.

Nanglee (l) and Molly Vang (r). While out on a jog in Vista on June 2, the couple was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Nanglee died in the crash.

Photo credit: Family/NBC 7

His wife was seriously hurt in the crash, suffering a broken collarbone, broken ribs, wound to her head and a punctured lung.

The couple has five children, ages 2 to 16.

Perea was driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the collision.