An Oak Park man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting and kidnapping three-year-old old neighbor.

Francisco Diaz, 46, is charged with four felony counts including kidnapping, threat to cause death, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and sodomy with a minor.

On Saturday morning, the parents of the three-year-old victim called San Diego Police accusing Diaz of kidnapping their daughter. The alleged incidents happened on the 5200 block of Maple Street in Oak Park, and only steps away from Oak Park Elementary School. Diaz lives two doors down from the alleged victim.

NBC 7 has learned Diaz not only has a criminal history dating back to 2000, but he’s also a registered sex offender and is listed on the Meghan’s Law Website.

Neighbors of Diaz voiced concern after learning someone living so close to an elementary school was also a registered sex offender, however, they opted not to give NBC 7 a statement for fear of retaliation.

Diaz will be arraigned next week.