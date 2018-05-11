Oceanside police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in her Capistrano neighborhood home before robbing her.

A camera built into the doorbell of the home captured the suspect as he knocked on the front door Wednesday during daylight hours and waited for an answer.

Oceanside Police Department (OPD) Detective Ryan Malone said the man attacked the woman with his fists and knocked her unconscious.

The woman's husband was at home at the time of the attack, but was in the backyard. Malone said he had music playing and was unable to hear any commotion inside.

Malone said the victim, in her 60s, was eventually able to walk to the backyard and tell him what happened.

The woman underwent surgery for injuries to her corroded artery and is expected to be in the hospital for the next couple of weeks, Malone said.

If you recognize the man in the photos you can contact Oceanside Police Detective Malone at 760-435-4537.

Police do not believe the suspect is linked to any similar incidents in or outside of Oceanside.