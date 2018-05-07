Ocean Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested, Identified - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Ocean Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested, Identified

A resident spotted the suspect's vehicle and called police

By Andrew Johnson

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ocean Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested, Identified

    The driver involved in an April 9 hit-and-run in Ocean Beach has been arrested, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    The driver, identified as Jaron Hillyer, 27, was arrested Monday for felony hit and run, driving with a suspended license, and not having valid insurance,  SDPD confirmed.

    Officers identified Hillyer’s car as a green 1998 or 1999 Subaru Outback Legacy wagon soon after the accident.

    A resident then saw the car on Orchard Avenue in San Diego and called police.

    On April 9, Julio Vazquez stopped to help a driver whose car stalled on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard when he was struck by a driver who SDPD believe to be Hillyer.

    Hillyer fled the scene without stopping, according to SDPD.

    Vazquez was left with a broken leg and a broken rib.

    The investigation is still ongoing, so SDPD has asked for anyone with information to call its station at 619-531-2000 or to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices