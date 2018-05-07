The driver involved in an April 9 hit-and-run in Ocean Beach has been arrested, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The driver, identified as Jaron Hillyer, 27, was arrested Monday for felony hit and run, driving with a suspended license, and not having valid insurance, SDPD confirmed.

Officers identified Hillyer’s car as a green 1998 or 1999 Subaru Outback Legacy wagon soon after the accident.

A resident then saw the car on Orchard Avenue in San Diego and called police.

On April 9, Julio Vazquez stopped to help a driver whose car stalled on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard when he was struck by a driver who SDPD believe to be Hillyer.

Hillyer fled the scene without stopping, according to SDPD.

Vazquez was left with a broken leg and a broken rib.

The investigation is still ongoing, so SDPD has asked for anyone with information to call its station at 619-531-2000 or to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.