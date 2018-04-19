Police Searching for Station Wagon in OB Hit-and-Run

NBC 7's Joe Little talks to the Good Samaritan who was hit while stopping to help a stranded motorist. (Published 2 hours ago)

San Diego police on Thursday released a photo of the car similar to the one involved in an Ocean Beach hit-and-run last week that left a man with major injuries.

Just after midnight on April 9, police said Julio Vazquez, 26, was hit after he stopped to help another motorist whose car stalled on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

The crash left Vazquez with a broken leg and a broken rib.

“This guy didn't care about another human being,” he said. “I could have died.”

Police said the hit-and-run driver was driving a 1998 or 1999 Subaru Outback Legacy wagon. They said the station wagon will have right front-end damage, including the grill, fog lamp and passenger-side mirror.

They’re hoping anyone who knows something or might have seen something that day will come forward and help identify the car or the driver.

Vazquez said the car plowed through him so quickly and the next thing he knew he was on the ground thinking about his wife and two kids, who were still in the car.

“I see blood everywhere, losing my vision, losing air,” he said. “And I was like, just taking, taking a last picture of my family, seeing my two kids in the backseat. My wife crying really bad, my daughter started crying, and I felt for five seconds I was dying.”

San Diego Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for tips leading the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division at (858) 580-8477 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

“If that guy or girl would have stopped, that would be a different story,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez's brother has set up a GoFundMe to help off-set Vazquez's medical costs.