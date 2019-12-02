Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Car Near I-5 in Middletown

A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a car near an Interstate 5 off-ramp in San Diego's Middletown area, officials said.

The deadly crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the I-5 off-ramp at West Olive and India streets. The pedestrian was critically hurt and taken to a local hospital; officials later confirmed the victim's death.

About a half-hour later, a traffic alert was issued for northbound I-5 at India Street. Officials said the closure could last about four hours.

No other information was available.

