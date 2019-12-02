Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Car Near I-5 in Middletown - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Car Near I-5 in Middletown

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Army Sgt's Remains Return 69 Years After He Was KIA
    File Image

    A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a car near an Interstate 5 off-ramp in San Diego's Middletown area, officials said.

    The deadly crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the I-5 off-ramp at West Olive and India streets. The pedestrian was critically hurt and taken to a local hospital; officials later confirmed the victim's death.

    About a half-hour later, a traffic alert was issued for northbound I-5 at India Street. Officials said the closure could last about four hours.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices