No Comeback This Time: Gulls Drop Game Two 5-3

Playing from behind worked for the Gulls Wednesday. San Jose wasn't going to let it happen two games in a row.

San Diego gave up two empty-netters in the final two minutes to squash any hopes of a comeback.

A night after Dallas Eakins' club came back from a 3-0 first period deficit, and a 5-2 second period hole, San Jose led 2-0 in the second period before carrying a 3-1 advantage into the third.

But this one wasn't without some late drama.

Justin Kloos redirected an Andy Welinski shot to make it a one goal game with 4:15 remaining.

With two minutes left the Gulls pulled netminder Jeff Glass, but San Jose possessed the puck in the neutral zone and found the empty net for a 4-2 edge.

San Diego remained resilient into the final minute. Sam Steel was credited for a goal with under 27 seconds remaining after a scrum in the crease sent Barracuda goalie Josef Korenar into the back of his own net. After making it a 4-3 game, San Diego won the opening draw - but failed to take control of the puck. That allowed Evan Weinger to swoop in and fire toward the vacant net for his second score of the game.

The Barracuda's win evens the series at 1-1. Game three takes place Monday in San Jose.