Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego Breaks Ground on New Cancer Center

A new cancer center broke ground on Friday, celebrating a $25 million-dollar donation from a late San Diego philanthropist.

Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego's new state-of-the-art cancer center will be located on fifth avenue in Hillcrest on the main hospital campus. This center will serve patients throughout central and south San Diego county. It will be the second of two regional cancer hubs offered as part of the Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Conrad Prebys pledged in 2016 a $20 million gift toward the facility and a $5 million gift for an endowed medical director position at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The outpatient facility will be named as Prebys Cancer Center, in his honor, and will offer a comprehensive range of cancer treatment and support services. Patients at this facility will have access to chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other treatments. The center will also include spaces for patient exams, consultations, and physician offices.

“Through his many years of generous support, Conrad Prebys has significantly improved the quality of health care for our community,” said Scripps President and CEO, Chris Van Gorder. “Prebys Cancer Center will continue Conrad’s legacy by providing access to exceptional cancer care to residents in our central and southern regions of San Diego County.”

The Prebys Cancer Center is expected to open by spring 2022.