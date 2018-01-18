Residents Push Back Over New Homeless Storage Facility

NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez reports on a proposed storage facility to be located at 20th and Commercial streets to help San Diego’s homeless store their belongings, take a shower or use the restroom.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition against creating a proposed storage facility for homeless people downtown.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced his plan to open a storage center in Logan Heights in his State of the City address last week.

While the petition describes Faulconer’s plan for a storage facility at 20th and Commercial streets as a “noble effort”, it said it’s another move to push the community down.

"This is another political move to push people on the fringe of society to be cared for by the people struggling themselves," the petition states.

Faulconer believes storage centers that will also serve as a restroom and shower facility are an important part of the city’s efforts to help the homeless.

This isn't the first time a storage facility has been discussed as a solution to an ongoing housing problem for transients in San Diego.

There is currently a Homeless Transitional Storage Center located at 252 16th Street that offers clean storage bins to more than 300 people. It was approved by city officials in 2014 under Interim Mayor Todd Gloria.

The new storage facility proposed by the mayor will be located a half of a mile away, east of Interstate 5.