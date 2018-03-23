Friars Fans heading to Petco Park to root for the San Diego Padres this season will have new options for ballpark snacking as local favorites and newbies join the concessions roster.

The San Diego Padres and Delaware North Companies, Inc., announced that – come Padres Opening Day on March 29 – Italian eatery Buona Forchetta and local seafood pros Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill will be setting up shop at Petco Park.

Buona Forchetta, which opened in South Park in 2013 and launched a second eatery in Liberty Station last year, is known for its Italian dishes, including Neapolitan-style pizza.

Its Petco Park stand will be located on the Field Level Mercado at the ballpark, behind Section 104. The menu includes the Neapolitan pie and a new, thick-crust, Roman-style pizza made in a special oven built with clay found in Italy’s Sorrento region. Also on deck: gelato and a wine selection boasting California and Italian varietals.

Phil’s Big BBQ at the Ballpark 2016

The 8th annual Phil’s Big BBQ at the Ballpark will bring mouthwatering food from Phil’s BBQ to Petco Park’s Tailgate Lot at 1304 Imperial Ave. on Aug. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event supports Operation Bigs, a mentoring program of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Tickets are $25 per person. Kevin Sheehan, of Phil’s BBQ, and Tina Rose, of Big Brothers Big Sisters, share details with NBC 7’s Whitney Southwick. (Published Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016)

Meanwhile, Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill – which opened in Mission Hills in 2004 – specializes in fresh and local seafood. The restaurant will open two locations inside Petco Park: on the Field Level at Section 117 and at the Toyota Terrace Level at Section 220.

The Section 117 stand serves fish tacos and sandwiches, while the Section 220 stand – which is part of The Still by Cutwater Spirits – will offer an expanded menu that includes clam chowder, poke and sashimi.

The Padres said a new dessert spot, Jack & Craft, will also make its debut at Petco Park this season on the Field Level at Sections 117 and 226. The stand will offer freshly popped caramel corn and a rotating selection of craft beers from local brewers including Ballast Point, AleSmith, Iron Fist, Resident, Pizza Port and Coronado Brewing Company.

Also on tap at the ballpark, Ballast Point plans to debut two new Sculpin IPA Bars on the Field Level at Sections 110 and 226 that highlight five Sculpin IPA brews: Sculpin, Unfiltered Sculpin, Grapefruit Sculpin, Pineapple Sculpin and Aloha Sculpin, a new mango and guava-infused beer.

Over on the Field Level, at Section 101, The Still by Cutwater Spirits will unveil this season its new Cutwater Spirits Rum Bar featuring its “Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum Mai Tai.”

San Diego favorite Phil’s BBQ – churning out barbecue bites at the ballpark since 2013 – will add a third location at Petco Park this season at the rooftop of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building.

Food Part of Ballpark Experience

New and popular eateries inside Petco Park keep Padres fans happy. Consumer Bob takes a look at what new restaurants are inside the ballpark. (Published Tuesday, April 9, 2013)

The two other stands are located at the Park at the Park and on the Field Level at Section 113; all three Phil’s BBQ spots serve signature dishes like the El Toro Sandwich, BBQ Broham Sandwich and Baby Back Ribs.

Finally, one last new ballpark bite to dive into this season is the 9-inch “Friar Frank,” which will get an upgrade. Petco Park Executive Chef Carlos Vargas has also reimagined the hot in new ways: the “Bacon-Wrapped Dog,” the Caprese Turkey Dog,” the “Chili Cheese Dog,” the “Veggie Dog,” and the “Lil’ Slugger Dog.” The new Friar Frank is available throughout Petco Park and the new options can be found at Budweiser Ballpark Eats locations.

By the way, if those foodie options aren’t enough to satisfy your hunger for nine innings, many local favorites will return to Petco Park this season. This includes: The Baked Bear, the Brigantine, Carnitas’ Snack Shack, Hodad’s, Lucha Libre, Pizza Port and Wonderland Ocean Pub, to name a few.

Happy noshing and play ball!