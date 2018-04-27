Neighbors All Over San Diego are Complaining About Rooster Noise

Roosters are noisy neighbors who wake up too early. NBC 7's Steven Luke has the fowl story. (Published 2 hours ago)

Complaints are apparently pouring into the city of San Diego's Code Enforcement Division over neighbors making an unwelcome amount of noise. They say it starts at the crack of dawn and goes on all day.

The source of the noise isn’t the neighbors who live in homes, though. It’s those who live in coops.

NBC 7 found handfuls of rooster complaints from different neighborhoods just in the past several days alone, including one made by a resident in Mira Mesa.

Dana Fischer says he has no need for an alarm clock anymore because the rooster in her neighborhood crows all day.

“For some reason the ones out here never do it just in the morning, they do it all day long," Fischer said. "It's like wake me up or something but then go away.”

While the city of San Diego changed rules in 2012 to allow chickens at single family homes, roosters are not allowed, yet rooster grievances can be found all over town.

From Mira Mesa to City Heights to Point Loma -- one of the latest complaints concerns a home overlooking the bay just steps from the Southwestern Yacht Club.

Judging by the included comments, neighbors don't seem too happy saying:

“It’s very disruptive and tiring,” one read. Another complainer thought, "He seems to sing quite a bit."

One even claimed, "They are on my cars, backyard etc."

One Mira Mesa neighbor said she’s more or less unbothered by the cockerels.

“We have dogs bark, it's just another noise. I'm not one to go and complain about it," Cheryl Goeb said.

For those that do complain, they’ll get a return letter from the city basically telling them to work it out with their neighbors or seek mediation.

The city says, for the most part, you shouldn't really see or hear roosters on your block. Only a few neighborhoods have been grandfathered in as an exception to city code.

A city spokesperson confirmed neighborhood code officers don't pursue rooster rule breakers because they have higher priorities that pose more significant dangers to the community.