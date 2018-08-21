The wife of a United States Navy sailor told a judge Tuesday that she was seeing the man accused of stabbing her husband to death.

Anderson Lopes, a 24-year-old active duty Navy man, returned to their condominium on Pinkard Way in unincorporated El Cajon on March 6 and saw his wife with 26-year-old Dylan Poston, also a Navy sailor, Lopes' wife said at Poston's preliminary hearing.

She told the judge that Lopes, whom she was in the process of divorcing, had a history of abuse and it was when Lopes pushed her that things escalated between Lopes and Poston.

Lopes' wife called 911 just after 10:30 p.m. to report her husband was injured and not breathing, deputies said.



While conducting a preliminary investigation, San Diego sheriff's deputies discovered that both Lopes and his wife had been stabbed.

Lopes was treated by Lakeside Fire Department personnel at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Deputies detained Poston at the scene and a day later he was booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of murder.

A judge will determine if there is enough evidence presented against Poston to send his case to trial.