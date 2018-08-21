Love Triangle at Center of Navy Man's Stabbing at El Cajon Condo - NBC 7 San Diego
Love Triangle at Center of Navy Man's Stabbing at El Cajon Condo

Deputies discovered that the Navy sailor and his wife had been stabbed

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    The wife of a United States Navy sailor told a judge Tuesday that she was seeing the man accused of stabbing her husband to death.

    Anderson Lopes, a 24-year-old active duty Navy man, returned to their condominium on Pinkard Way in unincorporated El Cajon on March 6 and saw his wife with 26-year-old Dylan Poston, also a Navy sailor, Lopes' wife said at Poston's preliminary hearing. 

    She told the judge that Lopes, whom she was in the process of divorcing, had a history of abuse and it was when Lopes pushed her that things escalated between Lopes and Poston. 

    Navy Sailor Suspected in Deadly El Cajon Apartment StabbingNavy Sailor Suspected in Deadly El Cajon Apartment Stabbing

    A Navy sailor has been arrested for a deadly stabbing in an apartment complex overnight. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian has the latest.

    (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

    Lopes' wife called 911 just after 10:30 p.m. to report her husband was injured and not breathing, deputies said. 

    While conducting a preliminary investigation, San Diego sheriff's deputies discovered that both Lopes and his wife had been stabbed.

    Lopes was treated by Lakeside Fire Department personnel at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

    Deputies detained Poston at the scene and a day later he was booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of murder. 

    A judge will determine if there is enough evidence presented against Poston to send his case to trial. 

