Officials have identified the man stabbed to death in his El Cajon condominium this week as a 24-year-old U.S. Navy sailor.

Anderson Lopes, an active duty Navy man, was stabbed Tuesday night inside his home in the Knolls condo complex on Pinkard Way, north of Highway 8 Business in the unincorporated area of El Cajon, San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Lt. Rich Williams said.

Lopes' wife called 911 just after 10:30 p.m. to report her husband was injured and not breathing, deputies said.

She said her husband was assaulted inside their home in the Knolls condo complex on Pinkard Way, north of Highway 8 Business in the unincorporated area of El Cajon.

While conducting a preliminary investigation, deputies discovered that both the victim and his wife had been stabbed.

Lopes was treated by Lakeside Fire Department personnel at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Deputies detained a suspect at the scene who was later identified as 26-year-old Dylan Poston of San Diego.

Poston was arrested Wednesday and booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of murder.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives searched the inside of the apartment and processed evidence related to the crime.

Anyone with information connected to this homicide investigation can call the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321 or Crime Stopper's anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477. No other information was immediately available.