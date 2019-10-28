Naval Security Shoots Suspect Attempting to Access Naval Medical Center San Diego

NBC 7's Dave Summers was the first reporter at the scene and has the latest details. (Published Monday, Oct. 28, 2019)

A person trying to access Naval Medical Center San Diego was shot by security officers Monday night.

There was an altercation between the suspect and Naval Security and officers fired one shot at the suspect, a Navy spokesperson said.

The suspect was transported to UCSD Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Naval Medical Center San Diego is located off Florida Drive in Balboa Park. Police tape and patrol cars were seen blocking the main entrance on Florida Drive at around 10:30 p.m.

The Park Avenue entrance was not closed and the incident did not impact hospital operations, the spokesperson said.

No other information was available.

