Elmer “Bud” Trevillyan was born in Vale, South Dakota on February 25th, 1918. Saturday, he celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends the mayor of National City, the assistant district attorney and many sailors and other military inspired by his service.

The celebration came together after Kathy Hansen, a retired commander master chief, received a call from one of Trevillyan’s family members asking for help for his party. Multiple companies donated money and quite a few sailors and other service members went to Trevillyan’s house to decorate for his birthday.

He said they took out the grass and weeds around his house and put in decomposed granite there so he wouldn't get stuck with his wheelchair. After the party, another person volunteered to do concrete so it will be smoother for him.



Trevillyan moved to San Diego in 1940 and was drafted into the war three years later. He was a welder and deep sea diver aboard the USS Lowndes and saw the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima.

He was married to his wife, Edna, for 55 years. After the war, they married and he worked at the Railroad Express for 36 years until his retirement in 1978.

One of the visitors, STGC(SW) Matthew J. Bizjak, told NBC 7, “As a Navy Chief myself, I felt very proud of the Sailors that came out and took the time and effort they did to take care of this local hero. Without heroes like him, we would not have our freedom that we have today. Hooyah, Navy Chief, Navy Pride!”

Dozens of well-wishers came to Trevillyan’s party Saturday, even serenading the veteran with “Amazing Grace.”

"Bud’s love for his country and softspoken kindness is only matched by the adoration of those who are privileged enough to know him!" Bizjak added.







